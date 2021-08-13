Study shows TikTok is changing the way brands relate to their audiences

Santiago Bueno, strategic planner at de la Cruz.

Global marketing strategies change immensely every day. They depend on systems, services and applications that facilitate the interaction of brands with consumers.

This is the case of the TikTok social platform, which has already become the most downloaded app throughout 2020 and so far in 2021.

Given the boom that the TikTok social network has had, and the impact it is having on the performance of brands, de la Cruz Group presented “What marketers need to learn from TikTok’s boom,” a strategic vision focused on how TikTok is changing the way in which they need to interact to achieve a greater closeness with people.

As of today, TikTok has 800 million active monthly users in the world, which are responsible for the app to have been downloaded more than 2 billion times on the App Store and on Google Play.

That number is also broken down to show that 41% of users are between 16 and 24 years old, establishing that TikTok has “conquered teenagers and young adults,” according to the study.

However, the social network has seen a significant increase in the adult segment in the continental United States.

In less than 18 months, the number of adult users grew 5.5 times. This increase is reflected in demographic studies that position the segment between 20 and 29 years old at 22.4%, while people between the ages of 30 and 39 occupy 21.7%.

Similarly, there is participation of people between 40 to 49 years of age with 20.3%.

This scenario leads to see how 90% of users access TikTok once a day. And nine out of 10 users access the app more than once a day.

“When looking at these statistics it is crucial to identify what TikTok is doing that brands should look to find out how to enter the dynamics and reach more and more people; their consumers,” said Santiago Bueno, strategic planner at de la Cruz.

“In that sense, TikTok has provided a platform that offers people the opportunity to be themselves, to be real, to enjoy the moment, to express themselves as they are, without touch-ups or makeup that alter who they are,” he added.

When evaluating what makes TikTok so successful, it is evident that consumers are looking for authenticity; what is real. Fifteen things or topics that people love to do, and the brands should also establish to get closer were also identified.

Among the primary ones, the following stand out: they love trademarks; when technology surprises them; they love to defend their beliefs; they love to talk about their customs and origin; they love to ignore age; they love supporting small businesses; and they hate stereotypes.

“It is vital to identify and understand how a social platform like TikTok has changed the rules of how to interact and reach different audiences. TikTok has put into play the relevance of seeing and hearing what people like. This is relevant data that is having a great impact on the way marketing strategies are being outlined today,” said Carlos Thompson, president, de la Cruz Group.

TikTok provides an “open, original and genuine platform that makes it easier for brands to understand the likes of their consumers, teaching them how to relate to them.”

Brands can identify and see the opportunities and adapt to the topics people are projecting in terms of preference and interaction, according to the agency’s findings.