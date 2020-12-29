Type to search

Subway donates 1,600 lbs. of food to El Comedor de la Kennedy

Contributor December 29, 2020
Luz Mercado, of El Comedor de la Kennedy (right), receives the donated food from Subway’s management team.

Seeking to uphold its commitment to supporting the communities in the markets where it operates, Subway restaurant’s management team donated 1,600 pounds of food to nonprofit El Comedor de la Kennedy. This act also follows the chain’s aim of eradicating hunger globally, it said.

Sofía Acevedo, Subway’s marketing specialist in Puerto Rico, and Luz Mercado as representative of the organization, made the delivery. The food donation will serve as a contribution to deliver hot meals to children, the elderly and residents of low-income communities that the nonprofit reaches islandwide.

“We are extremely grateful to El Comedor de la Kennedy for opening its doors to us and allowing us to collaborate in its mission to alleviate hunger on the island,” said José Vázquez, vice president of Subway.

“We’re honored to be able to be part of their mission and to meet the members of the program who work hard to put hot food to the table of Puerto Rican families from vulnerable communities,” he said.

El Comedor de la Kennedy is a nonprofit founded by Chef Iván Clemente 10 years ago. Clemente, together with a group of volunteers, have fed about 1,000 children a month and 2,000 elderly people, in 23 points of the San Juan metropolitan area, managing to distribute more than 1,500 pounds of food to vulnerable populations.

