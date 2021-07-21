Subway donates $50K to the United Way of Puerto Rico

José Vázquez, vice president of Subway in Puerto Rico.

The made-to-order sandwich restaurant chain, Subway, recently delivered $50,000 in gift cards to nonprofit organization United Way of Puerto Rico.

The donation is part of a collaborative agreement between the two companies to join forces and fight hunger on the island, the restaurant chain stated.

The gift cards will be used to purchase food at Subway restaurants throughout the island. They will be distributed by United Way of Puerto Rico, within the network of more than 100 nonprofits that make up its base, which in turn have projects and provide their services to different communities.

“At Subway, we’re highly committed, globally and locally, to impacting the communities where we operate through actions that contribute to social well-being, especially in supporting programs focused on eradicating hunger in disadvantaged communities,” said José Vázquez, vice president of Subway in Puerto Rico.

“We’re extremely proud and grateful to our franchisees who didn’t hesitate to support this initiative to help the thousands of people who are benefited thanks to the commendable work carried out by United Way to eradicate hunger on our island,” he said.

Meanwhile, United Way of Puerto Rico President Samuel González said “by sharing the vision of supporting individuals and families with food needs, we increase the reach and access to aid like these, important incentives at a time when so much is still needed to achieve stability and recover the lifestyles to which we aspire,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.