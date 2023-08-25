Suiza Dairy to provide products to Coliseo de Puerto Rico

From left, Ralphie Quiles, Egberto Torres and Jorge Pérez sign the collaborative agreement.

ASM Global, the entity managing the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José M. Agrelot, and Suiza Dairy have announced a three-year partnership, enhancing the venue’s beverage offerings with Suiza Dairy’s line of juices and dairy products. The collaboration represents $250,000 in new annual sales for the dairy products brand.

In a news conference held at the indoor arena, executives said the partnership had been in the works for more than a year as part of Suiza Dairy’s strategic marketing plan.

“We’re very satisfied with this alliance that we have made with ASM, since it will give greater exposure and sale of our products in this venue, which is the top entertainment, sports and recreation center in Puerto Rico,” said Egberto Torres, Suiza Dairy’s general manager.

“Thanks to the constant presence we’ll have at the coliseum, we’ll be able to present our product lines to consumers,” he said of the agreement that started on July 1 and was already visible to those who attended Gilberto Santa Rosa’s recent concert.

Under the terms of the agreement, Suiza has the exclusive right to label its Suiza Premium juices as the “House Preferred Juice” so that the drinks served at the concessionaires will be made with Suiza Premium juices.

Suiza will have a designated space for advertising and promoting its brands and products, and soon consumers will be able to participate in special promotions and activities during events that take place at the coliseum, among others, said Ralphie Quiles, Suiza Dairy’s commercial director.

The coliseum will commemorate its 20th anniversary in 2024, and “the alliance with Suiza strengthens our commitment at ASM Global to supporting local companies and brands,” said Jorge L. Pérez, the venue’s general manager and regional general manager for ASM Global.

“These collaborative agreements with the Coliseo de Puerto Rico also help strengthen Puerto Rico’s leadership position as an entertainment destination worldwide. The collaboration with Suiza and its portfolio of fresh products is a win-win for both companies and amplifies the experience of our visitors with great flavor and versatility,” Pérez said.