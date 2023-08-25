Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Suiza Dairy to provide products to Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 25, 2023
From left, Ralphie Quiles, Egberto Torres and Jorge Pérez sign the collaborative agreement.

ASM Global, the entity managing the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José M. Agrelot, and Suiza Dairy have announced a three-year partnership, enhancing the venue’s beverage offerings with Suiza Dairy’s line of juices and dairy products. The collaboration represents $250,000 in new annual sales for the dairy products brand.

In a news conference held at the indoor arena, executives said the partnership had been in the works for more than a year as part of Suiza Dairy’s strategic marketing plan.

“We’re very satisfied with this alliance that we have made with ASM, since it will give greater exposure and sale of our products in this venue, which is the top entertainment, sports and recreation center in Puerto Rico,” said Egberto Torres, Suiza Dairy’s general manager.

“Thanks to the constant presence we’ll have at the coliseum, we’ll be able to present our product lines to consumers,” he said of the agreement that started on July 1 and was already visible to those who attended Gilberto Santa Rosa’s recent concert.

Under the terms of the agreement, Suiza has the exclusive right to label its Suiza Premium juices as the “House Preferred Juice” so that the drinks served at the concessionaires will be made with Suiza Premium juices.

Suiza will have a designated space for advertising and promoting its brands and products, and soon consumers will be able to participate in special promotions and activities during events that take place at the coliseum, among others, said Ralphie Quiles, Suiza Dairy’s commercial director.

The coliseum will commemorate its 20th anniversary in 2024, and “the alliance with Suiza strengthens our commitment at ASM Global to supporting local companies and brands,” said Jorge L. Pérez, the venue’s general manager and regional general manager for ASM Global.

“These collaborative agreements with the Coliseo de Puerto Rico also help strengthen Puerto Rico’s leadership position as an entertainment destination worldwide. The collaboration with Suiza and its portfolio of fresh products is a win-win for both companies and amplifies the experience of our visitors with great flavor and versatility,” Pérez said.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Execs. named in retail, tourism, entertainment, banking
Contributor November 23, 2022
ASM Global’s Pérez earns int’l accreditation as venue manager in Puerto Rico
Contributor August 17, 2021
Puerto Rico Convention Center signs up Mobilitie for broadband connectivity
Contributor November 26, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“We seek the support of our colleagues in the diaspora to support our appeal to the federal government and Congress to achieve parity in aid … that impacts the food security of hundreds of thousands of families on the island, as well as other priority topics including stabilizing our weakened energy system, the provision of health services and education.” 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Ramón Pérez-Blanco on the importance of collaboration.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Execs. named in retail, tourism, entertainment, banking
ASM Global’s Pérez earns int’l accreditation as venue manager in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Convention Center signs up Mobilitie for broadband connectivity
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.