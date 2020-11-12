Sun West Mortgage launches initiative for frontline response workers

November 12, 2020 44

As part of its commitment to the communities it serves and aware of the global health emergency, Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. launched FrontlineWarriors.swmc.com, an initiative aimed at healthcare and other essential services workers.

From now until June 30, 2021 all frontline personnel (healthcare, military, law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians) are eligible to receive up to $750 lender credit, applied at the time of the closing, when purchasing a new home or refinancing their existing ones.

To obtain this benefit, frontline workers may register at the initiative’s website. It is available for residents in 49 states where Sun West Mortgage has presence and Puerto Rico.

“We honor those who have made so many sacrifices and given their best to fight against the worst health crisis in recent times,” said Luis Raúl Padilla, retail vice president at Sun West Mortgage.

“We thank all frontline warriors for serving our community, and we are delighted to support them in any way we can,” Padilla said.

