Sunnova to sell solar, battery storage in Home Depot in Puerto Rico

Residential energy service providers Sunnova Energy International Inc. announced that its Sunnova SunSafe solar + battery storage service will now be available in all The Home Depot stores across Puerto Rico.

“This expansion of our energy services to The Home Depot stores makes it even easier for Puerto Ricans to control their energy costs and keep their homes powered during grid outages,” said Vera Gavrilovich, vice president of Marketing at Sunnova.

“As the largest provider of distributed residential solar power in Puerto Rico, we are committed to providing clean, resilient and affordable energy services to our customers; and with an increasingly unreliable power grid, we’re proud to provide homeowners the peace of mind that comes with producing and storing their own power,” Gavrilovich said.

Sunnova has been active in Puerto Rico since 2013 and has more than 30,000 customers and “growing rapidly,” it said.

Since Hurricane Maria in 2017, Sunnova has deployed more than 17,000 batteries in Puerto Rico and has a 100% battery attachment rate since 2018.

With the agreement, Puerto Rico consumers now have access to a trained solar energy expert at all Home Depot stores across the island and can get a solar system with battery storage backed by Sunnova Protect for 25 years of maintenance, monitoring, repairs, replacements, and energy guarantee.

In 2021, Sunnova entered 100 stores with The Home Depot across key hurricane markets — Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and locally in Reno, Nevada — to give customers access to its Sunnova SunSafe solar + battery storage service.