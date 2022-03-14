SuperMax gets tax breaks to open $2.4M distribution center in San Juan

The retailer has already hired 150 of the 200 jobs it vowed to create at the distribution center.

Local grocery store chain SuperMax announced the opening of its first Online Shopping Distribution Center in San Juan, for which it will receive tax breaks from the host town, San Juan, for five years.

The 27,000 square-foot distribution center located at the Central Plaza on Piñero Ave. in San Juan, was developed at a cost of $2.4 million. The retailer has already hired 150 of the 200 jobs it vowed to create.

The municipality granted the grocery store chain a 70% tax exemption on business volume for five years and 70% tax exemption on personal property over the same period, News is my Business confirmed.

“We appreciate the support of the team from the Municipality of San Juan, and we trust that very soon we will see the results of this tax incentives decree, which gives Puerto Rican companies like SuperMax the opportunity to continue innovating for the benefit of all our customers,” SuperMax President José Revuelta said.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo said the opening of SuperMax’s innovative concept was possible though the Municipality of San Juan’s Tax Incentive Program under the Capital Entrepreneurship initiative, “through which we promote investment and the development of an activity commercial in areas that require rehabilitation. In a commercial space that was empty, we have enabled an innovative commercial operation to be established that will improve the commercial environment, which will undoubtedly attract new businesses and revitalize economic activity in the area.”

SuperMax’s Online Shopping Distribution Center is the first of its kind in Puerto Rico’s supermarket industry. In this logistics and distribution center, employees select, pack the items, and deliver them to the destination requested by each customer, all in a period of no more than two hours, Revuelta said.

Initially, some areas of San Juan and Guaynabo will be covered from this new dispatch location. It will gradually expand to other neighboring municipalities. The facility houses the SuperMax Online Call Center and Customer Service was also centralized and updated, which influences better management and control of calls to increase efficiency in customer service, Revuelta said.

“Through this joint effort, we take another step toward our mission of turning San Juan into an investment, technological and avant-garde destination that serves as a model for other cities locally and internationally,” Romero said.

“This first Online Shopping and Distribution Center, in addition to generating jobs and strengthening the economy of our Capital City, will serve as a model for the establishment of other similar operations throughout the island, which will have a multiplier effect on the economy of all Puerto Rico,” he said.

SuperMax has 18 grocery stores that employ more than 2,260 people.