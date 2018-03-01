P.R. grocer SuperMax unveils online shopping service

Puerto Rican grocery chain SuperMax unveiled a new service that will allow customers to shop online and have their purchase delivered or ready for pick-up at the store, company executives said

Under the “Your shopping in one Clic,” shoppers will have access to more than 10,000 products. However, initially, deliveries will be limited to the town of Guaynabo and nearby areas.

“This month, we celebrate 15 years since our foundation. From the beginning we were very clear that one of the best ways to serve the consumer was through innovation,” SuperMax President José Revuelta said.

“Today, in line with the times and consumer trends, we launched the most complete and accessible online digital shopping platform,” he said.

For the initiative, SuperMax has reserved a fleet of vans that will deliver the products ordered, within a zone close to the store. Those who prefer to personally pick up the order, can go to the store, park in reserved spaces and SuperMax On-line personnel will take the groceries directly to the vehicle.

The service, which is accessed by entering supermaxonline.com, offers the same store prices and specials and is overseen by the experts of each department. Likewise, the customer can order fresh and frozen products that will be delivered properly refrigerated and can specify the cut or degree of ripeness of the fruit or vegetables ordered.

SuperMax On-line will generate 30 new jobs initially. The platform is already online and SuperMax expects to phase in the service to different regions.

“The service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the delivery or pick-up will be done in the next 24 hours, with the intention that those who put their trust in this new service have a new alternative when they buy,” said David Cintrón, director of SuperMax’s information services division.