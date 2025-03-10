Type to search

Supermercados Econo launches campaign to mark 55th anniversary

NIMB Staff March 10, 2025
The campaign, developed in collaboration with ARCO Publicidad and led by creative director Miguel Zayas, honors the community spirit with an adaptation of the iconic song “Mi Gente.” (Screen capture)
The “Mi Econo, mi gente” campaign honors customers, employees and partners.

Supermercados Econo has launched its new advertising campaign, “Mi Econo, mi gente” (“My Econo, my people”), to celebrate 55 years of business in Puerto Rico, honoring “customers, employees, suppliers and business partners who have been a fundamental part of our growth.”

“In this campaign, we highlight the essence of our people — the Puerto Ricans who have been with us day after day and whom we value most,” said Eduardo Marxuach, CEO of Supermercados Econo.

As part of the celebration, the campaign features an adaptation of the salsa classic “Mi Gente,” chosen to reflect generations of loyalty and the brand’s core values.

“To commemorate this anniversary, we have proudly and humbly chosen a great Puerto Rican salsa anthem. In this adaptation, we celebrate 55 years with joy, reflecting several generations and the values of our brand through images and music,” Marxuach added.

Created in collaboration with ARCO Publicidad and under the creative direction of Miguel Zayas, the campaign “pays tribute to the community spirit that defines us through an adaptation of the iconic song ‘Mi Gente.’”

“It is an honor for us to have obtained the rights to use this emblematic song,” Marxuach said.

The musical arrangement, by Cucco Peña, is performed by Jorge Yadiel, whose interpretation adds “a contemporary touch to this celebration, reaffirming the pride of several generations and the values that have characterized Econo throughout its history.”

The ad campaign launched March 6 across television, radio, digital media, social networks and billboards.

NIMB Staff
