Supermercados Econo opens new $4M store in Humacao

Supermercados Econo unveiled a new $4 million store at the Humacao Shopping Plaza, which offers 54,000 square-feet of “one-stop-shopping” for eastern area consumers.

The store includes a wine cellar with more than 450 labels and a deli. Shoppers will have access to 200 parking spaces, store executives said.

“At our new Econo store in Humacao, the goal is to offer a unique customer experience. We want our customers to see the store as a ‘one-stop-shopping’ experience,” said Juan Carlos Agosto, general manager.

“We’re focused on a 360-degree concept in health. That’s why we offer the new ‘Nutrition Avenue’ concept that includes a nutrition clinic with a certified nutritionist,” he said. “The nutritionist will be available to help clients select their food according to the designed meal plan. This is really a personalized service.”

The store also houses an optician, a frappé station, and a “Boar’s Head” station, among others. The Econo Humacao store will also premiere the “Econo-to-Go” application, through which customers will be able to do their shopping from their home or office. The order will be available for pick-up or delivery. The app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.

Furthermore, the Humacao store will also extend the “Mercado Econo” plaform, to help area farmers have access to the store’s buyers, from their farms. Using their mobile devices, farmers will be able to offer their products to the Econo stores, negotiate price, and receive purchases and delivery orders. The platform will also allow farmers to invoice and receive payments within five to 10 days.