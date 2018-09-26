2nd edition of ‘Hackea por Una Causa’ focuses on supporting nonprofits, communities

September 26, 2018 156

The second edition of “Hackea por Una Causa” will take place Oct. 19-21 at the Banco Popular Foundation’s Hato Rey headquarters, focused on strengthening nonprofits and underprivileged communities through the development and application of information technology and entrepreneurship, organizers said.

During the first day of the event, participants will receive an introduction of the available databases, volunteer mentors and selected social challenges. Piloto 151 and Codetrotters Academy will lead this second edition of the event.

The main activity, the hackathon, will take place Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. until Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. Winning projects will compete for more than $15,000 in cash, infrastructure and support to continue developing their projects.

“We’re very proud of the collaborative ties that we created among the participants and nonprofit organizations in the first edition of this event,” said Banco Popular Foundation Director Beatriz Polhamus, adding that the first “Hackea por Una Causa” drew 150 hackers who developed 17 solutions in 24 hours.

“But the greatest achievement was to serve as the innovation platform for ConnectRelief, a technological solution that helped identify and make visible the priority needs of the communities devastated by Hurricane María,” said Polhamus.

This year, “Hackea por Una Causa” will have three main challenges: redesigning Connect Relief with a focus on user experience and the display; developing blockchain solutions for social causes; and the publication of challenges that address real needs described by nonprofit organizations — hackers will work on specific solutions.