Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico grants $196K to 17 health care programs

The Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico Aid Programs has eight organizations, which will provide services of free mammograms and diagnostic tests free of charge or with partial payment, such as: mammograms, biopsies, CT scans, MRIs, and bone scans.

The Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico Aid Program announced that $196,000 was awarded for the 2022 grant cycle to finance 17 programs in the categories of screening and diagnosis, active treatment, and cancer support programs.

Selected nonprofit organizations serve communities with limited access to health services and will serve as spokespeople for the organization.

Additionally, many of these organizations include free transportation.

Under the category of active cancer treatment, financial assistance will be offered for chemotherapy services, radiation therapies, medications, and med ports.

Within the support program for the management of secondary effects, funds were granted to organizations that will provide economic assistance in prostheses, bras, wigs, turbans, lymphedema treatment and equipment, and help in the payment of utilities: water and electricity to patients in active treatment.

The organizations involved for this are: the Fundación Oncológica HIMA San Pablo, Centro de Servicios Primarios de Salud in Patillas, Grupo De Apoyo Esfuérzate y Sé Valiente, PryMed Medical Care, Asociación Pro-Bienestar de las Familias-PROFAMILIAS, Liga Puertorriqueña contra el Cáncer y Junqueños a La Vanguardia Contra El Cáncer, Corp. De Servicios De Salud Primaria Y Desarrollo Socioeconómico El Otoao and la Fundación Riojueyana Pro-Pacientes de Cáncer.