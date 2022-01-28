Type to search

In-Brief

Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico grants $196K to 17 health care programs

Contributor January 28, 2022
The Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico Aid Programs has eight organizations, which will provide services of free mammograms and diagnostic tests free of charge or with partial payment, such as: mammograms, biopsies, CT scans, MRIs, and bone scans.

The Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico Aid Program announced that $196,000 was awarded for the 2022 grant cycle to finance 17 programs in the categories of screening and diagnosis, active treatment, and cancer support programs.

Selected nonprofit organizations serve communities with limited access to health services and will serve as spokespeople for the organization.

The Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico Aid Programs has eight organizations, which will provide services of free mammograms and diagnostic tests free of charge or with partial payment, such as: mammograms, biopsies, CT scans, MRIs, and bone scans.

Additionally, many of these organizations include free transportation.

Under the category of active cancer treatment, financial assistance will be offered for chemotherapy services, radiation therapies, medications, and med ports.

Within the support program for the management of secondary effects, funds were granted to organizations that will provide economic assistance in prostheses, bras, wigs, turbans, lymphedema treatment and equipment, and help in the payment of utilities: water and electricity to patients in active treatment.

The organizations involved for this are: the Fundación Oncológica HIMA San Pablo, Centro de Servicios Primarios de Salud in Patillas, Grupo De Apoyo Esfuérzate y Sé Valiente, PryMed Medical Care, Asociación Pro-Bienestar de las Familias-PROFAMILIAS, Liga Puertorriqueña contra el Cáncer y Junqueños a La Vanguardia Contra El Cáncer, Corp. De Servicios De Salud Primaria Y Desarrollo Socioeconómico El Otoao and la Fundación Riojueyana Pro-Pacientes de Cáncer.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Hunter College’s Center for Puerto Rican Studies gets $1.2M Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant
Contributor January 10, 2022
USDA opens call for grants to preserve affordable rural rental housing
Contributor January 4, 2022
14 small businesses in Vega Baja to get $659K in federal grants
Contributor December 30, 2021
USDA opens call for program that offers up to $2M for job-creating projects
Contributor December 23, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Hunter College’s Center for Puerto Rican Studies gets $1.2M Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant
USDA opens call for grants to preserve affordable rural rental housing
14 small businesses in Vega Baja to get $659K in federal grants
USDA opens call for program that offers up to $2M for job-creating projects
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.