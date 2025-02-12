Type to search

Swiss chocolatier Läderach opens store in Plaza Las Americas

NIMB Staff February 12, 2025
The 700-square-foot store is Läderach’s 51st retail location in the United States and offers an extensive selection of more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal chocolates, imported directly from Switzerland.

The premium brand debuts in Puerto Rico with a new store offering more than 85 varieties.

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse recently opened its first store in Puerto Rico at Plaza Las Américas, bringing its artisanal Swiss chocolates to the island.

The 700-square-foot store, located on the second level of the mall where Magritte previously operated, marks Läderach’s 51st retail location in the U.S. and has created 22 new jobs.

Läderach offers more than 85 varieties of chocolates imported from Switzerland, including pralines, mini pralines, chocolate-covered popcorn, Tartuffi, chocolate tablets and gift options.

The store’s highlight is an open FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate) counter, where customers can sample and purchase hand-broken chocolate bark slabs in more than 20 varieties. These include white, milk and dark chocolate blended with caramelized nuts or dried fruits.

“Läderach’s commitment to quality is unmatched, as the company controls the entire production and distribution from the cocoa bean sourcing to the store counter,” company officials said.

Led by World Chocolate Master Elias Läderach, all chocolates are crafted in-house, from bean to bar, finished by hand, and shipped directly to Läderach’s more than 180 stores worldwide, ensuring quality and freshness.

“From our passionate staff to our irresistibly fresh, premium artisanal chocolate brought directly from Switzerland, Läderach offers the ultimate chocolate experience,” said Warren Dunkelberger, president of Läderach North America.

