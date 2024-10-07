T-Mobile crowned for having ‘most available 5G network in the world’
The latest report from independent third-party research firm Opensignal revealed the carrier’s latest numbers.
A new global report from research firm Opensignal confirmed that T-Mobile customers, including those in Puerto Rico, receive a 5G signal more often than any other carrier worldwide.
For the fourth consecutive year, T-Mobile was the only U.S.-based operator to win a 5G Global Winner award in any category.
According to Opensignal, T-Mobile users in the U.S. are connected to 5G 67.4% of the time, while those in Puerto Rico connect 71.7% of the time — 20% more frequently than the next competitor among territories or countries smaller than 200,000 square kilometers.
T-Mobile’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles.
In Puerto Rico, it competes with Claro de Puerto Rico and Liberty Mobile.
