T-Mobile crowned for having ‘most available 5G network in the world’

NIMB Staff October 7, 2024
5G availability is a key metric for measuring 5G network performance, because users must be connected to 5G to benefit from it faster speeds and lower latency. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The latest report from independent third-party research firm Opensignal revealed the carrier’s latest numbers.

A new global report from research firm Opensignal confirmed that T-Mobile customers, including those in Puerto Rico, receive a 5G signal more often than any other carrier worldwide. 

For the fourth consecutive year, T-Mobile was the only U.S.-based operator to win a 5G Global Winner award in any category.

According to Opensignal, T-Mobile users in the U.S. are connected to 5G 67.4% of the time, while those in Puerto Rico connect 71.7% of the time — 20% more frequently than the next competitor among territories or countries smaller than 200,000 square kilometers.

T-Mobile’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles.

In Puerto Rico, it competes with Claro de Puerto Rico and Liberty Mobile.

NIMB Staff
