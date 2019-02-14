T-Mobile grows P.R. client base by 15% in ’18, continues 600MHz deployment

February 14, 2019 40

T-Mobile announced its financial reports for the final quarter and full year 2018, along with its performance on a local operational level for the past year, which resulted in a 15 percent year-over-year growth of its customer base.

Jorge Martel, general manager for T-Mobile Puerto Rico, said the carrier’s growth sharply contrasts the performance of the rest of the industry, which showed an overall drop of 2 percent. T-Mobile Puerto Rico also reported its lowest “churn” — or customer turnover — index for the year.

“We are very grateful for our clients’ support and our employees’ commitment. Our client base increased significantly by the end of 2018 and I am sure that we will continue at this accelerated pace,” said Martel, making the announcements at the T-Mobile Customer Service Center in Caguas, which employs more than 300 people dedicated exclusively to its customer care.

“This year, we will keep investing in our network’s expansion, distribution channels, and keeping our commitment to turn Puerto Rico into an innovation and technology hub,” he said.

That network expansion calls for the ongoing deployment of the 600MHz network, which brings a number of benefits such as expanded reach — two times further and four times better penetration in-building.

“We already have 600MHz coverage in 95 percent of Puerto Rican towns, including the island municipality of Culebra. In 2018, T-Mobile increased its radio bases by 12 percent and by 2019 it expects an additional 17 percent growth,” he said.

Recently, coverage was added in the following areas: Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in Hato Rey, Centro Europa in Santurce, San Antón in Ponce, Hato Rey, Los Sotos in Canóvanas, Jacaguas in Juana Díaz, Escorial in Carolina, Parcelas Márquez in Manatí, Chiveos in Yabucoa, and Montones in Las Piedras.

Martel also pointed out that the Customer Service Center in Puerto Rico reached the highest service metrics out of all T-Mobile U.S.

“We feel extremely proud of this achievement. We’re client-obsessed and we will continue listening to our customers in order to provide them with the best quality service,” Martel said.

T-Mobile created 160 jobs in 2018, closing the year with 700 direct employees.