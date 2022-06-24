T-Mobile launches ‘Coverage Beyond’ connection plan

Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico, unveils the new plan.

T-Mobile announced it is “taking coverage above and beyond,” by pushing the boundaries of its coverage map to 30,000 feet and abroad.

Through its “Coverage Beyond” plan, it will offer free high-speed data in 210+ countries and destinations and free in-flight connectivity and streaming all flight long on the biggest U.S. airlines.

It is also throwing in AAA coverage free for a year and launching T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline to hook up customers with exclusive deals, up to 40% off select hotels and rental cars.

“With this new Un-Carrier Move, our customers will be able to enjoy that much-needed relief, without having to sacrifice vacation options or working conditions, for those who frequently travel abroad on business,” said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“At T-Mobile we continue to demonstrate our leadership in new ways, with offerings that our competition cannot match,” he said.

The new strategy seeks to make it easier for T-Mobile customers to stay connected while traveling, without paying additional fees.

“Our mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world, and that means making sure your phone just works wherever you go – even if you travel beyond our signal,” said Mike Sievert, CEO, T-Mobile. “We pioneered coverage in-flight and abroad, and today we’re going full throttle to change the game again. This is what the Un-carrier does – hunts down pain points, smashes them, and changes the game for good.”

The announcement comes nearly 10 years after T-Mobile unveiled its Simple Global offer 2013. Now, when touching down in a foreign country, T-Mobile customers will get 5GB of free high-speed data each month, up to 5G speeds where available, in 210+ countries and destinations on T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plan and on the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Plus, customers get the same experience of 5GB of high-speed data in 11 European countries — Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — on Magenta, most business plans and equivalent Sprint plans thanks to T-Mobile’s partnership with Deutsche Telekom.

And T-Mobile is doubling the speeds worldwide across all 210+ countries and destinations (from 128kbps to 256kbps) so customers’ phones just work from the moment they touch down for things like basic navigation and email.

This is in addition to the free texting customers already enjoy in those destinations. And it all comes on top of 5GB of high-speed data and free calling and texting for Magenta, Magenta MAX and eligible T-Mobile for Business customers in Mexico and Canada.

In addition, T-Mobile for Business customers will soon get the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app, included at no extra cost with Business Advanced and Ultimate plans.

T-Mobile is also working with in-flight Wi-Fi providers to give customers free connectivity with streaming all flight long on the biggest U.S. airlines. Delta, American and Alaska Airlines will launch first on select flights. United Airlines will follow.

And T-Mobile will continue to work hard to keep customers covered on even more airlines over time, it stated.