T-Mobile opens locations to assist customers during COVID-19 emergency

April 16, 2020 100

Wireless carrier T-Mobile has opened a limited number of locations to be able to offer additional service to customers in Puerto Rico, following government guidelines.

The company has taken a series of “strict hygiene measures to ensure the safety of its employees and the customers who visit these locations, which will only be served by appointment,” said T-Mobile Puerto Rico General Manager Jorge Martel.

“At this time, communications play a vital role, whether it is for an emergency service, work, study, making personal arrangements, connecting with your doctor or keeping in touch with your loved ones, we’re doing everything in our power so that you can stay connected and we can continue serving our clients,” he said, while encouraging social distancing rules.

The following locations will be open during special hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday: Toa Baja —La Virgencita; Bayamón – Rexville; Carolina – Plazas Escorial; Fajardo – Plaza Fajardo; Caguas —Los Prados; Guayama – Plaza Guayama; Cayey — Plaza Cayey; Mayagüez — University Plaza; San Germán — Plaza del Oeste; Isabela – Plaza Isabela; Arecibo — Plaza del Norte; Ponce — Monte Town; Juana Díaz – Juana Díaz Mall; Humacao – Palma Real; Añasco – Plaza Añasco; Vega Baja — Plaza Las Vegas; and Corozal – Plaza Corozal.

Customers can make an appointment by calling 1-877-866-5690, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

When visiting the stores, customers must follow the established safety and hygiene rules:

Only one person will be served per account (must be the owner of the account or an authorized representative);

The use of a face mask is required at all times;

Keep a safe distance at all times; and,

Respond to protocols established for the safe delivery of equipment.