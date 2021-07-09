T-Mobile provides telecom equipment to Puerto Rico’s Olympic delegation

Earlier this week, the carrier delivered communication equipment to the delegation that will represent Puerto Rico at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For more than 15 years, T-Mobile has provided uninterrupted support as the official communications provider of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee.

“At T-Mobile we’re proud to be an ally and sponsor of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee, and to be responsible for connecting them with their families and fans in every Olympic achievement. Puerto Rico needs the joy and unity that sport brings us. As in the past 15 years, at T-Mobile we’re always with our people,” said Jorge Martel, General Manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“On behalf of our 900 employees and more than one million customers, we want to tell you that we are ready to connect you and are incredibly proud of you. That we will be following each of your competitions and matches, celebrating each of your victories, which we feel are ours, and of all Puerto Rico,” he said.

“We’re passionate about keeping you connected with the largest 5G network in Puerto Rico and the United States. And, by traveling with you with Global Unlimited connection in more than 210 destinations around the world,” said Martel.

T-Mobile has been the official communication and connection of COPUR, connecting athletes, coaches, and the entire delegation from Puerto Rico in: Athens (2004), Beijing (2008), London (2012), Rio (2016), in every Central American Game, Pan American and other commitments in which Puerto Rican athletes represent us. And now at 8,331 miles with a 13-hour difference, in Tokyo.

The event was attended by Tokyo 2020 delegates and flag bearers, as well as past flag bearers, Olympic medalists, part of the delegation that traveled to Tokyo in 1964, as well as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic delegation.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.