T-Mobile providing 5G connected equipment to Engine-4

Engine-4’s 5G NB-IoT Lab — for which T-Mobile was a founding partner — has become a hub of creativity and technical education. Programs such as FarmBot, GRONO, and GoTSoil are already leveraging agricultural technology for more sustainable farming practices.

T-Mobile has recently strengthened its strategic alliance with innovation and technology hub Engine-4 by providing additional 5G connected equipment, further empowering Engine-4 to drive innovation across sectors such as agriculture, health care, urban development and environmental sustainability.

This collaboration between T-Mobile and Engine-4 underscores both organizations’ dedication to fostering technological advancements that address key global challenges like food security and environmental protection.

The additional equipment will enhance Engine-4’s capacity to develop groundbreaking projects, including AgroBrain, a smart agricultural container equipped with artificial intelligence-driven systems and advanced imaging technologies, such as the Goldeye G-034 XSWIR camera, to monitor plant stress and optimize crop productivity in real time.

“At T-Mobile, we’re committed to driving Puerto Rico’s resiliency and growth through cutting-edge technology and leveraging our 5G network,” said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“Our partnership with Engine-4 has enabled us to push the boundaries of innovation, and with the new 5G connected equipment we’re providing, we look forward to continuing to empower innovators, startups and communities across the island to develop technologies to help Puerto Rico face the future better prepared and with more resiliency,” he added.

The lab also hosts initiatives like the Tech and 5G Workshop for Girls and the IoT Bootcamp, equipping the next generation of Puerto Ricans with skills in programming; Internet of Things, or internet-connected devices; and sustainability.

“The collaboration with T-Mobile has been vital in making our vision of an innovative and sustainable future for Puerto Rico a reality. With T-Mobile’s 5G technology, we are poised to expand our reach even further and address real-world challenges that will benefit not only Puerto Rico but also the global community,” said Luis Armando Torres, founder of Engine-4.

Engine-4 plans to expand its 5G NB-IoT Lab and establish a dedicated AgroTech Center to further its mission of blending technology with agriculture to create sustainable solutions.

From smart agriculture to environmental conservation projects such as coral reef restoration using 3D printing, Engine-4 and T-Mobile are positioning Puerto Rico at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the news release says, “where technology and sustainability come together to meet the challenges of the future.”