Type to search

In-Brief

T-Mobile providing 5G connected equipment to Engine-4

NIMB Staff September 24, 2024
Engine-4’s 5G NB-IoT Lab — for which T-Mobile was a founding partner — has become a hub of creativity and technical education. Programs such as FarmBot, GRONO, and GoTSoil are already leveraging agricultural technology for more sustainable farming practices.

The additional equipment will enhance the tech hub’s capacity to develop groundbreaking projects.

T-Mobile has recently strengthened its strategic alliance with innovation and technology hub Engine-4 by providing additional 5G connected equipment, further empowering Engine-4 to drive innovation across sectors such as agriculture, health care, urban development and environmental sustainability.

This collaboration between T-Mobile and Engine-4 underscores both organizations’ dedication to fostering technological advancements that address key global challenges like food security and environmental protection.

The additional equipment will enhance Engine-4’s capacity to develop groundbreaking projects, including AgroBrain, a smart agricultural container equipped with artificial intelligence-driven systems and advanced imaging technologies, such as the Goldeye G-034 XSWIR camera, to monitor plant stress and optimize crop productivity in real time.

“At T-Mobile, we’re committed to driving Puerto Rico’s resiliency and growth through cutting-edge technology and leveraging our 5G network,” said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“Our partnership with Engine-4 has enabled us to push the boundaries of innovation, and with the new 5G connected equipment we’re providing, we look forward to continuing to empower innovators, startups and communities across the island to develop technologies to help Puerto Rico face the future better prepared and with more resiliency,” he added.

Engine-4’s 5G NB-IoT Lab — for which T-Mobile was a founding partner — has become a hub of creativity and technical education. Programs such as FarmBot, GRONO, and GoTSoil are already leveraging agricultural technology for more sustainable farming practices. 

The lab also hosts initiatives like the Tech and 5G Workshop for Girls and the IoT Bootcamp, equipping the next generation of Puerto Ricans with skills in programming; Internet of Things, or internet-connected devices; and sustainability.

“The collaboration with T-Mobile has been vital in making our vision of an innovative and sustainable future for Puerto Rico a reality. With T-Mobile’s 5G technology, we are poised to expand our reach even further and address real-world challenges that will benefit not only Puerto Rico but also the global community,” said Luis Armando Torres, founder of Engine-4.

Engine-4 plans to expand its 5G NB-IoT Lab and establish a dedicated AgroTech Center to further its mission of blending technology with agriculture to create sustainable solutions.

From smart agriculture to environmental conservation projects such as coral reef restoration using 3D printing, Engine-4 and T-Mobile are positioning Puerto Rico at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the news release says, “where technology and sustainability come together to meet the challenges of the future.”

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

RUM, Engine-4 join to promote youth interest in STEAM branches
Contributor February 6, 2024
Elevate Startup Showcase competition deadline announced
NIMB Staff December 18, 2023
Gigalab initiates plastic waste transformation in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff October 31, 2023
DDEC, Engine-4 Lab partner to develop coral ecosystem
Contributor April 20, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Exporting is the right strategy for companies, as it exponentially increases their customer base and is beneficial for Puerto Rico due to all the sales generated throughout the world — capital that returns to the island.
— Manuel Cidre, secretary, Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce

Related Stories

RUM, Engine-4 join to promote youth interest in STEAM branches
Elevate Startup Showcase competition deadline announced
Gigalab initiates plastic waste transformation in Puerto Rico
DDEC, Engine-4 Lab partner to develop coral ecosystem
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.