T-Mobile lands naming rights for new entertainment complex in San Juan

March 4, 2020 403

T-Mobile is deepening its commitment to Puerto Rico, landing exclusive naming rights for Distrito T-Mobile, a new entertainment complex in San Juan opening in April 2020.

In partnership with PRISA Group and ASM Global, the wireless carrier unveiled the Distrito T-Mobile, “underscoring its commitment to the island as it rebuilds following Hurricane María and recent earthquakes.”

T-Mobile is the founding naming partner of the complex that is the first venue outside the continental U.S. with the carrier’s brand and the first naming rights deal of its kind in Puerto Rico.

“The residents of Puerto Rico have shown so much resilience as they rebuild after one of the worst natural disasters ever, and we want them to know T-Mobile is here to support them — this time, through a huge 10-year investment into the region,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re honored to expand our role in helping the community bounce back with Distrito T-Mobile — this is going to be epic.”

The 476,000-square-foot Distrito T-Mobile complex features a Caribbean Cinemas VIP movie theater; Toro Verde ziplines; a virtual reality gaming center complete with laser tag and a bowling alley; a wide range of restaurants and a digital scenery system composed of 14,000 square feet of LED screens, including one of the largest horizontal 4K screens in the U.S. It also houses the Coca-Cola Music Hall for concerts and shows, and the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean, as this media outlet has reported.

The wireless carrier is providing all Distrito T-Mobile visitors with a series of perks, namely:

Device charging stations, so everyone can stay connected while they explore;

Every day of the week, visitors get their first hour of parking free. And every Tuesday, T-Mobile customers get a second hour of parking for free.

T-Mobile customers will get their own, dedicated VIP Express Line for quick entry into the Coca-Cola Music Hall — all they have to do is show their phone. And, they may even be surprised with a seat upgrades for certain events.

“Today’s announcement and 10-year naming rights commitment underscores the support T-Mobile has consistently shown to Puerto Rico,” said Federico Stubbe Jr., president of PRISA Group.

“There’s no finer destination for entertainment on the island than Distrito T-Mobile, and we’re thrilled to have a disruptive partner in the Un-carrier to help bring this innovative vision of the future of entertainment to life for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans and visitors from throughout the world,” he said.

In early 2019, T-Mobile rolled out a 600 MHz network expansion and in December 2019, T-Mobile launched 5G nationwide across the U.S., including blanketing nearly all of the island with 5G.

And beyond the $450 million invested in building network coverage following Hurricane María in 2017, T-Mobile has repeatedly donated towards disaster recovery in the wake of recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

“We at ASM Global are thrilled to have T-Mobile as our premier, naming rights partner at this incredible new venue,” said Bob Newman, president of ASM Global.

“We have worked closely with T-Mobile for years, which makes us confident in our ability to elevate Distrito T-Mobile beyond anything we’ve ever seen in Puerto Rico,” he said.