T-Mobile, Sprint merge under one brand across Puerto Rico

August 4, 2020 162

Four months after closing its merger with Sprint, wireless carrier T-Mobile announced it has wrapped up unifying the brands as one across the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico.

T-Mobile rebranded 20 Sprint stores across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, pushing its new number of stores, kiosks, mobile units and trailers to 70, company officials said.

It is possible that the number of stores will be lower, as T-Mobile is still assessing the properties. However, former Sprint employees will be distributed among remaining stores, this media outlet learned.

With this merger, T-Mobile “strengthens its presence on the island with more employees, more locations and the largest 5G coverage than anyone in Puerto Rico,” said Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“Today is the beginning of a new era for T-Mobile, for employees and its customers. We have combined the best of both companies to make it a stronger and bigger one, strengthening our leadership in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“We welcome Sprint customers and employees, and we’re excited that our family continues to grow,” said Martel. “This goes beyond a change of brand and color. It’s about offering consumers greater access to our 5G network throughout the island, more sales locations, better products and offers and also, our team — made up of almost 1,000 employees — committed and obsessed with offering the best customer service,” said Martel.

By officially joining T-Mobile, Sprint customers will have benefits, services, competitive offers and the access to “T-Mobile Tuesdays,: the T-Mobile program that gives its clients access to discounts, products and exclusive offers every Tuesday.

Meanwhile, he announced that network integration has already started, and T-Mobile customers will be able to experience higher speeds and coverage taking advantage all three coverage bands — low bandwidth, mid bandwidth, and high bandwidth — making the experience even more robust.

“With 5G coverage in areas of all the towns of Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, no one has more 5G coverage in Puerto Rico than T-Mobile,” Martel said.