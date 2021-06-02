Type to search

T-Mobile unveils new services for Puerto Rico’s small businesses

Contributor June 2, 2021
Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

Wireless carrier T-Mobile unveiled new services designed to help fuel a resurgence by small businesses in the post-pandemic digital world, with new plans to extend unlimited 5G Access included and an incentive to advertise on Facebook built into the package.

“In Puerto Rico, small businesses make up 40% of the workforce in the private sector and up to 25% of them were at risk as a result of the pandemic,” said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico, of the plans that start at $25 a month.

“However, we have seen how small business owners have reinvented themselves by boosting their businesses, their resiliency is admirable. With this launch, T-Mobile brings more connection, value and service to small businesses through redesigned and enhanced plans with our 5G network, with affordable prices that the competition simply cannot match,” he said.

The new plans offer three tiers of benefits that include, among other services:

  • Unlimited talk, text, and data;
  • High-speed mobile hotspot data with every plan;
  • An option for unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi; and,
  • Microsoft 365 included with ultimate and advanced plans.

As part of the offer, T-Mobile is teaming up with experts at Facebook to help eligible small business customers up level their digital marketing game. This includes up to three one-on-one consultations with a Facebook marketing expert, and educational resources and thought leadership content to help small businesses owners harness the power of digital marketing, from beginners to the most digital savvy.

And every small business on T-Mobile with three or more lines can get $200 in digital advertising to market their company on Facebook and Instagram.

