TASIS Dorado named U.S. Dept. of Education Green Ribbon School

The TASIS School in Dorado (Credit: TASIS Dorado's Facebook page).

The school is a private, nonsectarian, coeducational day school.

The U.S. Department of Education has recognized The TASIS School in Dorado as a 2024 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School in Puerto Rico.

Nationwide, 41 schools, 10 districts, three postsecondary institutions and one early learning center are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and provide effective sustainability education.

The honorees were selected from a pool of candidates nominated by 24 states, with half of the awards going to schools in underserved communities.

Furthermore, one state education official was honored with the Director’s Award; this year, George García of the California Department of Education received this distinction.

“This year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools are leading school transformation in states that will help ensure all students in all communities have the opportunity to grow to become strong and healthy learners,” said U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.

He added, “This year’s awardees range from early learning centers to postsecondary institutions. Notably, half are in under-resourced communities. These awards represent thousands of students, and countless hours of hard work in schools and on college campuses, ensuring equitable access to healthy, climate-resilient learning environments where students are prepared for the sustainability challenges of the present and future.”

TASIS Dorado is a private coeducational day school with English as its language of instruction. It is affiliated with The American School in Switzerland (TASIS) Schools in Europe and is sponsored by the Federico and Priscilla Stubbe Educational Foundation, a Puerto Rican nonprofit.