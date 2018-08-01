Rock Solid Technologies exports services to Canada; adds 10 jobs to payroll

August 1, 2018 574

Puerto Rican software engineering company Rock Solid Technologies Inc. has entered the Canadian market, as part of its expansion strategy into international sales.

Rock Solid Technologies was selected by the city of Burlington, Ontario, Canada to provide “Respond,” a citizen services software built in Puerto Rico now in its seventh generation, company executives said.

“In difficult times you have to create new business opportunities. Puerto Rico has much to contribute to the world; thanks to local talent, we will continue to strive to export our products and continue to contribute to the economic development of the island,” said Ángel Pérez, Rock Solid Technologies’ vice president.

Burlington joins the list of cities using Respond, which more than 35 municipalities in Puerto Rico currently employ as their platform to connect with their residents.

In addition, Rock Solid Technologies has positioned Respond as the official system for national call center service, better known as 311, in Panama and Puerto Rico.

After a long assessment period in the city of Burlington, Rock Solid — only Puerto Rican company participating — was selected as the winner of a formal tender in which companies from Canada, the U.S. mainland, and Europe competed.

“The opening of the North American market for Respond translates into a need to increase the size of our team. We will be hiring 10 additional software engineers in the coming months,” Pérez said, of the company that already employs 125 people.

The Canadian city chose Respond to attend and monitor the services of the municipal government. The solution will provide the town of more than 185,000 residents with the technological infrastructure necessary to manage the handling of service requests and improve the experience and interaction with its citizens, Pérez explained.

“One of the most outstanding features of the product is the multichannel presence, since citizens can submit requests, complaints, suggestions from multiple channels such as: web portal, mobile application, telephone, email, physical office or social networks,” he said.