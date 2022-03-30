Telecom Bureau updates compliance guidelines for telecom, cable tv co.’s

All telecom and cable television services providers must comply with the Puerto Rico Telecommunications Act (Act 213). (Credit: Torjrtrx | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Public Service Regulatory Board’s Telecommunications Bureau (known as NET) published on its website the updated compliance guidelines applicable to certified and registered telecom and cable television companies doing business on the island.

All telecom and cable television services providers must comply with the Puerto Rico Telecommunications Act (Act 213), with the federal and state regulations, and all applicable orders issued by the Bureau said NET President William Navas-García.

“Once the company is certified and registered with the NET to operate in Puerto Rico, it will be able to use the guidelines as a type of checklist to verify that it’s in compliance with the regulations that apply to each type of certification and registration,” said Navas-García.

The guidelines apply to certified telecom companies, those registered as commercial carriers of mobile radio service, those providing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service, eligible telecom companies (ETCs), and cable television franchises.

“These guides were created for quick reference of companies certified before the NET and for reference of other entities that are considering operating in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Meanwhile, the certified companies must comply with displaying an updated version of the poster entitled “know your rights” at their points of sale and service. This as a mechanism that allows the consumer to familiarize themselves and know their rights and the procedures that must be followed to correctly process their claims against the providers.