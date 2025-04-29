Type to search

The Bars Show 2025 returns to Puerto Rico in May

NIMB Staff April 29, 2025
In addition to educational programming, the show will feature an exhibitor area with pop-up bars, tasting stations and brand activations highlighting innovation in the Caribbean cocktail community.
The event will feature workshops, tastings and sessions for consumers and industry professionals.

The Bars Show 2025 is set to take over the Puerto Rico Convention Center on May 25–26, offering a multisensory educational experience focused on the bar and beverage industry.

Designed for both professionals and consumers, the event will feature more than 50 conferences, masterclasses, workshops and tastings led by local and international experts. Organized by industry leaders José Muñoz and Joe Cabassa, the event aims to bridge the gap between industry education and consumer knowledge.

“The Bars Show was born out of a need to educate both consumers and the industry — not only to maintain our standing as the Caribbean’s leading market for culinary tourism but to position Puerto Rico as a global powerhouse,” said Muñoz.

Sunday’s programming will target the public with talks on zero-proof mixology, sustainability trends and immersive tasting experiences. Monday’s schedule will shift toward industry professionals, offering sessions tailored for bartenders, bar managers, suppliers and brand representatives.

Confirmed speakers include David Cid, an expert in sugarcane-based spirits; Dani Ortega, bar manager at Bijou Drinkery Room in Mexico; and Jesús M. García, owner of Hiedra Cocktail Bar and known as “El Barfluencer.”

“This event is more than just a fair or convention — it’s a learning hub and a platform to showcase the excellence of our products and services, with no intermediaries,” Muñoz said.

