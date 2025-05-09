The Coffee debuts in Puerto Rico with stores in San Juan, Barceloneta

The Coffee has opened two new locations in Puerto Rico.

Grupo Avilés leads the $400,000 investment to bring the international brand to the local market.

The Coffee, a global franchise with a presence in 27 countries, has launched operations in Puerto Rico with two new locations: one on Calle Sol in Old San Juan and another at the Premium Outlets in Barceloneta.

The expansion, led by Grupo Avilés, represents a $400,000 investment and has created about 15 jobs. The company combines Puerto Rico’s local coffee traditions with the minimalist design principles of Japanese culture to offer what it describes as a modern, premium coffee experience.

The Old San Juan location spans 1,000 square feet, while the Barceloneta shop occupies 400 square feet. Both venues feature a sleek, modern interior and allow customers to place orders via tablet or through The Coffee’s mobile app, eliminating in-store lines.

“Coffee consumption in Puerto Rico continues to grow, and consumers are becoming increasingly discerning,” said Carlos Avilés, president of Grupo Avilés. “That’s why we felt it was ideal to combine the excellence of local coffee with the precision and craftsmanship of Japanese culture.”

The Coffee’s menu includes hot beverages such as macchiatos, cappuccinos, matcha lattes and chai lattes, along with cold drinks like iced lattes, iced chocolate and iced matcha. Signature offerings include specialty items such as Ichigo Matcha, Matcha Iced Mint, Chai Iced Ginger, Black Ginger and Iced Mocha. The menu also features frappés and house-made sodas.

Avilés said customer response has been strong since opening, with some customers visiting daily. A third location is already in the works in Caguas, he added.

“We are also proud to support the local coffee industry through partnerships with local coffee growers who supply our stores directly,” he said.