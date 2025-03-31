Type to search

The Hollywood Reporter expands with Spanish-language edition

NIMB Staff March 31, 2025
The Hollywood Reporter en Español is set to launch in May.
The Hollywood Reporter en Español is set to launch in May.

Its partnership with Tasty Media will bring original entertainment coverage to Latin American and Spanish-speaking audiences.

The Hollywood Reporter (THR), a global entertainment media brand, has partnered with Tasty Media to launch The Hollywood Reporter en Español, a dedicated platform serving Latin American and Spanish-speaking markets.

Founded in 2008, Tasty Media is a global creative studio rooted in Hispanic culture and known for its commitment to authenticity and cultural storytelling.

The multi-year licensing agreement aims to deliver original, culturally relevant journalism to Spanish-speaking audiences around the world, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled to expand The Hollywood Reporter’s footprint across Latin America and Spain. This initiative allows us to celebrate and highlight the rich tapestry of Hispanic culture through original content,” said Alison Smith-Pleiser, vice president of international at THR. “We look forward to connecting with new audiences in a meaningful way through our online platform, Spanish edition, and unified print edition.”

The Hollywood Reporter en Español will feature original content focused on Ibero-American cinema and television, highlighting the region’s growing influence in the global entertainment industry.

“Spanish-language content is now consumed globally, and our mission is to amplify and showcase the richness of our culture,” said Tasty Media CEO Diego Ortiz. “With editorial teams in various countries, we aim to deliver localized content and comprehensive coverage of all the news in Hispanic entertainment, film and television.”

The partnership aligns with THR’s broader efforts to expand its global reach and engage influential audiences worldwide.

