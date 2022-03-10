The Home Depot hiring 2,300+ people in Puerto Rico

The Home Depot is now accepting applications and available positions vary by store, of which there are 10 in Puerto Rico.

The Home Depot is hiring more than 2,300 part-time and full-time positions in Puerto Rico to help with its busy spring season, but who can remain with the retailer for the long-term, News is my Business confirmed.

Flexible, full-time, and part-time positions include opportunities for customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates. Throughout the company’s new, accelerated hiring process, applicants could receive an offer within just one day of applying, the company stated.

The Home Depot’s philosophy is to promote internally, with 90% of its store leadership starting as hourly associates.

“Additionally, jobseekers will find upskilling programs that teach and expose them to new skills so they can master their current roles and prepare for future ones,” the company stated.

The Home Depot is now accepting applications and available positions vary by store, of which there are 10 in Puerto Rico. Interviews can be conducted via phone or video conference, in addition to onsite parking lot interviews at a local store.

“The Home Depot offers a wide range of health and personal benefits for every stage of life, including tuition reimbursement, company performance-based cash bonus program, paid family leave, back-up dependent care, 401(k) savings plan with company match, a discounted company stock purchase program and more. Over the last three years, associates have received more than $1 billion in Success Sharing awards,” the retailer stated.