The Home Depot Puerto Rico donates equipment to COVID-19 emergency responders

The Home Depot’s Puerto Rico stores have donated “tens of thousands” of pieces of personal protective equipment — such as masks, face shields and gloves — to health care providers and first responders all over the island.

Entities including Puerto Rico’s Veterans Hospitals, Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, San Carlos Hospital, and police departments across the island have received donations, the retailer said.

“Our stores have been there to help Puerto Ricans during many disasters and emergencies, including Hurricane María and the recent earthquakes,” said Ana Jiménez, district manager for The Home Depot in Puerto Rico.

“We’ve always been committed to our communities and want to help our health care providers and first responders, even when our stores aren’t fully open,” she said.

In addition to supporting front-line workers, the Home Depot stores have implemented “strong social distancing guidelines to prioritize the safety of associates and customers.”

“We’ve implemented numerous social distancing measures and are following all government guidelines to keep our associates and customers safe,” Jiménez said.

“We’re working to get our customers the essential products they need right now through expanded curbside service until we’re allowed to fully reopen,” she added.

The stores are open to serve essential workers like government agencies, first responders and contractors Monday through Thursday.

