The House Wine, Beer & More opens 4th store in Caguas

The opening of the new 2,700 square-foot store represents an investment of $580,000 and the creation of 12 new jobs.

Continuing with its expansion plan, The House Wine, Beer & More has announced the opening of its fourth location. The opening of the 2,700-square-foot store in the Metro Plaza shopping center in Caguas comes after a $580,000 investment, which also created 12 jobs.

The new store joins the already established locations in Plaza Caparra shopping center on Roosevelt Avenue, Plaza Guaynabo, and the chain’s first store, located on the second level of SuperMax De Diego in Condado.

Like the other locations, the new Caguas store offers a wide range of wines and sparkling wines from several regions, as well as craft beers and spirits such as vodka, rum and whiskey, among others. For the first time, it will have a menu of OceanLab draft beers in its Sip & Eat area.

“We’re very pleased with the performance of our first three stores and the acceptance from consumers, so we are confident that this new location will also be a success,” said Jorge Hernández, the company’s president.

“Customers who visit the new The House Wine, Beer & More will find the widest variety of wines, beers and liquors under one roof at very competitive prices. In addition, we have a group of professionals ready to guide and serve the customer when selecting their beverages,” he added.

The Caguas store has more than 1,755 wine labels, 590 liquor brands and 242 craft beers, with seating for 32 patrons.