The ins and outs of doing business with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Soraya Correa, chief procurement officer of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Antonio Sosa-Pascual, co-chair of the Puerto Rico Technology Cluster talk about the opportunities for small companies in Puerto Rico to do business with the large federal agency.
They spoke about the importance of promoting innovation and entrepreneurial vision in this industry.
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico.
