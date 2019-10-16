The KPI Institute to certify co.’s in P.R./DR on performance indicators

October 16, 2019 207

Making strategic decisions and accurate analysis of data is a daily challenge in managing companies and organizations.

Looking to train a range of professionals in measuring organizational performance, The KPI Institute, a global leader in research and education of key performance indicators (KPI), will be offering a program leading to certification in KPI in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

“This training course presents a rigorous KPI measuring structure, which incorporates 15 years of research in the field of key performance indicators and is based on best practices identified in the organizational environment,” said Luis F. Cruz, facilitator of the certification and authorized representative of the KPI Institute in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Florida.

Professionals from different areas such as finance, human resources, production, logistics, information technology and others interested in key performance indicators may acquire the necessary skills to measure the performance of their team, department or organization.

“With this certification participants will support decision-making through access to relevant performance data and obtain tools that facilitate the implementation of a KPI measurement structure,” he said.

The certification program will be offered in the Dominican Republic on Nov. 6-8 and in Puerto Rico on Dec. 4-6. Participants who pass an exam and complete the three stages of the certification process can become a Certified KPI Professional.

Among the companies that have participated in this program in Puerto Rico are MCS, Coca-Cola, Evertec, WorldNet, Toyota Financial, and AIG.

“This is a novel certification that will provide a methodology to measure the performance of companies and help promote a culture of performance measurement,” Cruz said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.