The medical services challenge in Puerto Rico prior to the elections

Voters should pay special attention to the health care policies public servants propose during the upcoming elections.

We are nearing another election process in Puerto Rico and the indispensable exercise of planning and designing the island we want for all. Beyond the aspects and lines that divide us, this exercise shows that we share a lot of common goals, such as a healthy health care system and more job opportunities for our young professionals.

Both goals intersect, of course, in health sciences postsecondary education. At a time when Puerto Rico is becoming an aging society and its citizens are suffering from more chronic and complex conditions, the need for health professionals and specialized doctors is imperative.

Reviewing the different proposals from our candidates running for elective office, particularly those concerning health, I am pleased to read that there is the intention to increase and strengthen residency opportunities for training specialists, postgraduate programs for subspecialists and practice opportunities for medical students in Puerto Rico.

Access to practice spaces and residencies is a major factor when they choose which market they will work in. Statistics show that more than 75% of residents who graduate in Puerto Rico choose to stay on the island. Having more access to residency spaces in Puerto Rico improves and increases the possibilities of retaining more doctors on the island.

I faithfully believe that providing innovative, adaptive and focused learning environments to form ethical and scientific practitioners who are culturally competent and focused on the needs of their communities where they live and practice is good for Puerto Rico. The availability of a larger number of medical residencies to train the future medical specialists of Puerto Rico makes it possible for more Puerto Ricans to access health care services.

For the working class, this also reduces absenteeism due to health issues. This results in a boost for municipal, regional and overall Puerto Rican economies. In the same way, more health professionals in Puerto Rico, whether as employers in their own offices or employees in medical institutions, also contribute positively to the local economy.

I would like to call upon all actors in the electoral process — from voters to the candidates to electoral offices — to focus on collaboration as an essential tool to achieve both goals. It is a joint effort, as a team, to establish a world-class health care system.

From academia and the medical attention centers to insurers and regulatory agencies, we must all collaborate to ensure our health, economic and knowledge systems are working well.

I encourage everyone to pay special attention to this issue when choosing the public servants who will represent us, because having affordable health care and a good health economy are important foundations for a better Puerto Rico.

Author Gino Natalicchio is the president of Ponce Health Sciences University.