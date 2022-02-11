Puerto Rico Builders Association, EDB to host joint webinar

This seminar will discuss how to access capital through the different federal programs and financing alternatives available for professionals in the construction industry.

The Puerto Rico Builders Association and the Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank announced their first joint webinar of the year: “Access to Capital for the Construction Industry,” on Feb. 16.

This seminar will discuss how to access capital through the different federal programs and financing alternatives available for professionals in the construction industry. This webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Zoom.

In this webinar, EDB President Luis Alemañy, and Nelly J. Colón, executive vice-president of new businesses at the EDB, will address a variety of topics, including state and federal credit lines, financing products available, and CDBG-DR funds available for grants of up to $50,000. Vanessa de Mari, president of the Builders Association, will also participate.

The webinar has a cost of $30 for members of the Builders Association and $45 for non-members. For tickets and registration, click here. For more information, please contact (787) 751-1471 o send an email.