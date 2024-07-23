The rise of e-commerce: An opportunity for small businesses in Puerto Rico

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

E-commerce allows small businesses to share their exceptional products globally, showcasing Puerto Rico’s talent and creativity. (Credit: Snowingg | Dreamstime.com)

Entrepreneur Keishla Michelle Cabrera advises businesses to utilize platforms such as Amazon, Shopify and Etsy to reduce operational costs and expand globally.

E-commerce presents a significant opportunity for small businesses in Puerto Rico to expand their reach, reduce costs and contribute to local economic growth. By using platforms like Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Etsy and Walmart Marketplace, businesses can thrive in a competitive global market.

The impressive sales figures of these platforms highlight the potential for revenue growth through e-commerce.

What is e-commerce?

E-commerce, or electronic commerce, involves buying and selling products and services over the internet. This model allows entrepreneurs to create online stores and reach customers worldwide. E-commerce includes activities like selling physical products (such as clothing, electronics and food), digital products (including e-books and online courses) and services (such as online consultations and subscriptions).

How can I start in e-commerce?

There are several platforms available for starting an e-commerce business. Consider your target market when choosing a platform. Some top options are:

Amazon USA : Known for its vast customer base and efficient logistics. In 2023, Amazon USA reported annual sales of approximately $469.8 billion.

: Known for its vast customer base and efficient logistics. In 2023, Amazon USA reported annual sales of approximately $469.8 billion. Shopify : Enables businesses to create custom online stores. Shopify reported more than $5.1 billion in total revenue in 2022.

: Enables businesses to create custom online stores. Shopify reported more than $5.1 billion in total revenue in 2022. eBay : Offers both new and used items, ideal for unique or rare products.

: Offers both new and used items, ideal for unique or rare products. Etsy : Specializes in handmade, vintage and unique goods, attracting a niche audience.

: Specializes in handmade, vintage and unique goods, attracting a niche audience. Walmart Marketplace: Allows third-party sellers to list products alongside Walmart’s inventory, reaching millions of customers.

Benefits for small businesses in Puerto Rico

E-commerce offers several advantages:

Market expansion: Reach customers beyond the island, expanding the customer base and sales opportunities.

Lower costs: Online stores typically cost less to maintain than physical stores, maximizing profits.

Flexibility: Manage your business from anywhere with an internet connection.

24/7 availability: Online stores are always open, allowing customers to shop anytime.

Digital marketing: Use tools to reach a wider, targeted audience and improve advertising effectiveness.

Income diversification: Selling internationally provides multiple income sources, reducing dependence on the local market.

Local development: Increased sales contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic growth, generating employment and fostering innovation.

Puerto Rico does it better

Puerto Rico offers many world-class products, from foods and beverages to arts and crafts, skincare items, and fashion. E-commerce allows small businesses to share these exceptional products globally, showcasing the island’s talent and creativity. Embracing e-commerce can transform businesses, achieving new levels of success and recognition.

Remember, “Puerto Rico Does It Better” — let’s show the world what we have to offer!

Author Keishla Michelle Cabrera is an entrepreneur and co-owner of Kanso Worldshop Inc., an e-commerce company exporting to the United Kingdom and Europe. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and believes in empowering individuals to achieve their full potential through resilience, determination and hard work.