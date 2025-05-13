Type to search

The Salvation Army celebrates 63 years of service in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff May 13, 2025
The Salvation Army delivered food bags to families unable to attend the public events in Utuado and Isabela.
The nonprofit reached underserved communities in Utuado and Isabela through food distribution and mobile support services.

The Salvation Army marked its 63rd year of continuous service in Puerto Rico with a series of activities in Utuado and Isabela, where it distributed 2,000 food bags to families in need.

The events, part of the organization’s National Week, highlighted the range of services The Salvation Army provides to support vulnerable communities.

“Today, as we celebrate our National Week, we look back and say how good it feels to serve and help those in need. For 63 years, as an organization, we have been present in the most difficult moments, such as hurricanes, the pandemic, earthquakes, and when families lacked food, clothing and hope,” said Capt. Bersabé Vera, divisional commander for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Although Utuado and Isabela do not have permanent Salvation Army centers, the organization provides support through nearby offices.

“Utuado is served by Salvation Army Arecibo, while Isabela is supported by Salvation Army Mayagüez,” Vera said. “Puerto Rican communities always have needs, and we work hand in hand with municipalities to provide help and serve all families in need.”

The events also aimed to inform residents about the organization’s programs and services. Food was distributed in town squares and delivered to homes of families facing hardship.

The Salvation Army’s mobile store, “La Tiendita,” also offered essential goods at low prices.

The nonprofit operates 11 centers in Puerto Rico, including in San Juan, Bayamón, Caguas and Ponce, providing services that include youth development, family support, emergency aid and disaster response.

“Thank you to the municipalities of Utuado and Isabela for welcoming us and celebrating National Week with their communities,” Vera said. “We will continue doing good, serving those in need and extending our support to families in Puerto Rico without discrimination.”

