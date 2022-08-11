Type to search

The Salvation Army delivers school supplies to Puerto Rican communities

The Salvation Army’s Capt. Esperanza spent time with the children who participated in the activity in San Juan.

The Salvation Army Puerto Rico recently held an activity to deliver school supplies to children and young people from different communities throughout the island.

The back-to-school bags included the basic school materials that children need and were distributed to “help them be prepared and enthusiastic at the beginning of their school semester,” the nonprofit stated.

“We continue to ‘Do Good’ in the communities we serve. Today we have dedicated the day to spending time with the most valuable thing we have, our island’s children and youth,” said Major Juan Mercado, Divisional Commander for Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands of the Salvation Army.

“Supplying them with the necessary materials to start classes fills them with enthusiasm, hope and encouragement, so that they have a successful school semester. We do this year after year, since our commitment to serve is constant and that will continue to be our goal,” he said.

The Salvation Army facilities in San Juan welcomed more than 200 children from communities in the towns of Cataño, Trujillo Alto and San Juan.

The organization also went to Loíza, where school supplies were distributed to the children who gathered at the activity held at the Salvation Army facilities in that community.

“We thank the companies that joined us so that the children who participated in the activity had a good start to school. Thanks to the employees of Liberty Puerto Rico, Walmart, Mapfre, all the donors of ATH Móvil, officers and volunteers of the Salvation Army for joining and helping these young people go prepared and motivated for a new school year,” he said.

