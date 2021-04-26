The Strategic Group PR sells breast cancer detection firm Provista Diagnostics

Among other things, Videssa Breast improves diagnostic accuracy and provides greater confidence and clarity; significantly reduces total biopsies; and accurately detects breast cancer irrespective of breast density. (Credit: Convisum | Dreamstime.com)

Strategic Investment Holdings, LLC, an affiliated entity of The Strategic Group, P.R., LLC announced it has completed the sale of Provista Diagnostics Inc., a women’s early-stage liquid biopsy-based cancer diagnostics firm.

Based in Alpharetta, GA, the firm developed the proprietary breast cancer blood test, Videssa, was sold to Todos Medical, Ltd., a publicly traded company.

“We have been working in partnership through Provista with Todos for over a year and this sale was the next evolution,” said Robb Rill, managing director of The Strategic Group, P.R.

“I’m excited to see how Todos leverages some of Provista’s technologies as well as its large capacity diagnostics lab to expand its U.S. presence,” he said.

Founded in 2013, The Strategic Group, P.R. is a boutique, private equity firm that acquires, develops, and operates portfolio companies mainly focused on finance and technology, among others, along with a separate hedge fund group, The Strategic Funds, that specializes in alternative investments across multiple asset classes.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.