P.R.’s CNE among top think tanks in the world

For the fifth year in a row, Puerto Rico’s Center for a New Economy (CNE) has been included in the most recent edition of the 2017 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report published by the University of Pennsylvania’s Lauder Institute.

CNE was selected among the best think tanks in the world in three the categories of the 2017 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report, including the Best Independent Think Tanks category and the think tank category for excellence of their research and their innovative initiatives: Think Tanks to Watch.

“For 20 years, we have developed a solid organization of international caliber and prestige that has sought to continuously raise the level of research and analysis in the sphere of public policy,” said CNE President Miguel A. Soto-Class.

“Now more than ever the island needs to rethink its economic, fiscal and institutional scaffolding. CNE will continue to emphasize the rigor, independence and audacity in the evaluation of public policy options to achieve a more productive and stable Puerto Rico,” he said.

The 2017 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report was compiled from a list of 7,815 think tanks and used the opinion of more than 4,000 journalists, public opinion makers, donors and specialists around the world. Among the parameters used are: leadership, reputation, impact, quality of the faculty and its publications, effectiveness of its management, and financial stability.

CNE has appeared in the editions of 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 of the prestigious world report.

The Lauder Institute report states that think tanks are a global phenomenon because they play a critical role for governments and civil societies throughout the world. Think tanks propose solutions to social problems based on scientific evidence and critical analysis.

These centers advocate for changes in public policies based on the research and analysis of experts in various social, political and economic issues.

Founded in 1998, CNE is an independent and non-partisan think tank that produces research and analysis on public policy. Through its offices in Washington DC and San Juan, CNE is actively involved in advocating for solutions to the crisis in Puerto Rico.

CNE is currently one of the most credible and influential voices in Puerto Rico and the United States with respect to the economy of Puerto Rico. CNE publications and analyses are used by government leaders, journalists and analysts that seek balanced and non-partisan expertise on policy options for Puerto Rico.

Among these are: the White House, the U.S. Congress, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and many international news media