Ticketera integrates physical distancing in its event ticket sales platform

June 24, 2020 84

Event ticket sales platform, Ticketera, announced it has updated its service to comply with the physical distance regulations that will be required for the restart of mass events in Puerto Rico.

In doing so, it becomes the first Puerto Rican company offering the technology that will place seats with the predetermined distance to address the health of spectators and venue staff “in the face of the new reality after the pandemic caused by COVID-19,” company officials said.

In addition to maintaining physical distance, as it is a 100% digital purchase, the user will receive a QR code by email, which will be scanned at the event entrance to facilitate access to the venue.

The service does not entail an additional cost for consumers or event producers who may establish the desired distance parameter, as long as it complies with the minimum distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and required by the government of Puerto Rico for events in closed spaces.

“We always explore and seek to implement digital alternatives to stay ahead in the ticketing industry,” Ticketera spokesman Omar Báez said. “Likewise, we focus on allowing consumers to buy and receive their tickets simply and quickly. We’re facilitators for show producers and consumers.”

Ticketera is the company in charge of operating the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot’s box office, which is implementing the update.

“We’re very excited about the upgrade to the system that will allow spectators to enjoy the events with the required distance,” the venue’s General Manager, Eduardo Cajina, said.

“In addition, our security protocol that includes the appropriate measures for the public’s entry and exit, as well as the disinfection of common areas, is ready,” he said.