Ticketera sets Guinness World Record with Bad Bunny residency

NIMB Staff April 23, 2025
From left: Ticketera executives Manny Morales and Ricardo Aponte during the announcement of the Guinness World Record recognition.
The Puerto Rico-based company created a verified in-person system to stop bots and sold 80,000 tickets.

Puerto Rican ticketing company Ticketera has been awarded a Guinness World Record for its role in the in-person sale of tickets for Bad Bunny’s residency, “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí.”

The company distributed more than 21,000 unique promotional codes in only eight hours, enabling a secure and localized sales process that led to the sale of more than 80,000 tickets.

“This achievement is about more than just speed. It’s a global validation of the ingenuity and tech capabilities designed right here in Puerto Rico,” said Manny Morales, founder of Ticketera. “Being recognized by Guinness World Records places us on the global stage and reaffirms that Puerto Rico is a place where innovation is born.”

To keep access exclusive to Puerto Rico residents, Ticketera implemented an in-person identity verification system at nine physical locations across the island. Only verified individuals received a physical card with a one-time-use QR code to access the online sale.

Ticketera reported more than $11 million in ticket sales during the event, averaging four tickets per transaction.

The company’s technology includes a patent-pending system for QR code distribution and verification, designed to prevent bots and bulk purchases.

“When the Bad Bunny production team asked how to ensure an online sale exclusive to Puerto Rico residents, we knew the solution had to be innovative and reliable,” Morales said.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
