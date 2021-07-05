Titín Foundation launches labF3S training and acceleration project

The organizations participating in the second cohort of Phase I were selected by announcements and those in Phase II by invitation.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Titín Foundation has launched its labF3S project with 50 nonprofit organizations, which aim to provide the necessary tools so they can be trained and accelerate their operations.

“When we created sinfinespr.org we noticed the number of nonprofit organizations that due to lack of time or resources, could not request exemptions to get support for their projects. We immediately mobilized to launch a beta version of labF3S during a pandemic, which confirmed the need for a training and mentoring program like this one,” said Sofía Martínez-Álvarez, executive director of Titín Foundation.

“LabF3S is designed for nonprofits and that’s why the input we received from our first participants helped us to focus on their needs in a timely manner. We’re sure that the diversity of the organizations that make up this second cohort and the Phase II pilot plan will bring great alliances,” she said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

With the second edition of the Phase I of the project of the Titín Foundation’s sinfinespr.org program underway, the foundation decided to go one step further by launching the Phase II pilot plan.

LabF3S Phase II seeks to empower nonprofits so they can design competitive projects and to improve the writing of proposals and the management of funds once they have been awarded, the entity said.

The organizations participating in the second cohort of Phase I were selected by announcements and those in Phase II by invitation. Some of the invited entities are established in the US Virgin Islands.

Those that make up the second cohort of labF3S Phase I have at their disposal the guide of experienced resources from the Center for Business and Economic Development of the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus; the Economic Development Agency; Certified Public Accountants, members of the Puerto Rico Society of CPAs — Social Welfare Chapter; and the Puerto Rico Legal Coalition.

The entities, through talks, workshops, group, or individual consultations will train them in various topics.

The members of the Phase II pilot plan have the mentorship of the Grant Station organization that will grant them one year of membership in its database thanks to a collaboration of the Economic Development Administration.

“LabF3S is a project in development. Since Phase I was created and launched last year with the participation of 20 organizations, we knew that this was only a first step,” said Hazel Colón, program director of Titín Foundation.

“We hope by the end of the year to open a new announcement for Phase I and next year a second for Phase II and Phase III that will focus on providing resources so that nonprofit organizations can innovate and grow,” Colón said

Author Details Author Details Yamilet Aponte-Claudio Author Details





Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.