Tod’s opens 1st boutique in P.R. at The Mall of San Juan

February 4, 2019 147

Accessories etailer Tod’s recently opened its first boutique in Puerto Rico, at The Mall of San Juan.

There are two large shop windows dedicated to the Tod’s women’s and men’s collections, which are presented in a unique selling space of about 2,800 square feet, organized on one floor.

The store will feature the retailer’s latest collections, which is a mix of its iconic products as well as the latest fashion proposals. The collections will follow the same timing as Europe and rest of the world.

“The opening of Tod’s first boutique in Puerto Rico, underlines the importance of the Caribbean market for a luxury brand such as Tod’s, which is the symbol of Made in Italy around the world,” Tod’s President Diego Della Valle said.

“There are high expectations linked to the firm growth that the luxury market is experiencing in Puerto Rico,” he said. “Tod’s strongly believes in the potential of the market and think that our products combine very well with the Caribbean lifestyle, chic, sophisticated and luxury understated.”

All Tod’s products are constructed by hand, by Italian artisans. The manufacturing process is similar to the procedures used by the ancient saddle makers: there is extreme attention paid to the sewing of each bag and the cutting of the leather, as each bag is pieced together.

Founded as a small shoe factory in Casette D’Ete (Fermo) at the beginning of the last century, the Tod’s Group was developed in the 1940’s by Dorino Della Valle, Diego’s father.