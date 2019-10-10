Top cruise ship industry execs confirmed for upcoming trade show

October 10, 2019 55

The FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show has already enlisted “the most-ever presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines confirmed in its history” for its upcoming trade show taking place in San Juan Oct. 21-25, executive said.

The event will offer meetings and workshops along with networking, exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities for cruise tourism stakeholders to target some of the industry’s most influential players, the professional group added.

“We cannot be more honored and excited to already have the most presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines confirmed in the event’s over 25-year history,” said FCCA President Michele Paige.

“This is a clear sign of cruise lines’ interest in proactively working with destinations and stakeholders, which is the event’s main goal and reason for creation, and every attendee will have an opportunity to positively impact their cruise tourism business,” she said.

Thirteen presidents and above from FCCA Member Lines have already registered as part of the more than 100 total high-level executives, with projections calling for more than 150 cruise executives on hand for the conference’s series of meetings, workshops and networking functions, she said.

The trade show will offer exhibiting opportunities along with a host of private receptions and the most meetings between exhibitors and cruise executives in its history, including the first dedicated session for trade show pavilion holders, the FCCA said.