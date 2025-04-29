Top executives appointed at retailer, law firm and insurance company

Econo names COO

Supermercados Econo announced that Isamarie Sandoval-Colón, a certified public accountant, has joined its executive team as chief operating officer.

“At Supermercados Econo, we welcome Isamarie. We know that her leadership will be instrumental in optimizing operations and meeting our company’s future strategic objectives,” said Eduardo Marxuach, president of the supermarket chain.

Sandoval-Colón has more than 25 years of experience leading functions such as purchasing, accounting, auditing and financial planning for for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her contributions to business intelligence and leadership in managing multinational teams. According to the company, she has developed and implemented strategies that exceeded corporate goals and strengthened business competitiveness.

She has also served on the boards of the Puerto Rico Food Bank, the Hecho en Puerto Rico Association and Casa del Padre Church. She has judged national Enactus competitions and served on the Presenters Committee for the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA) at its “Consumer X-ray” event.

Her career includes being named Divisional Merchandise Manager of the Year, selected for the 40 Under 40 list of entrepreneurs, and recognized as Financial Planning Associate of the Year and Outstanding Professional Woman in Puerto Rico by the Hecho en Puerto Rico Association.