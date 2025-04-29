Top executives appointed at retailer, law firm and insurance company
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features new executive appointments at Econo, the MZLS law firm and MCS.
Econo names COO
Supermercados Econo announced that Isamarie Sandoval-Colón, a certified public accountant, has joined its executive team as chief operating officer.
“At Supermercados Econo, we welcome Isamarie. We know that her leadership will be instrumental in optimizing operations and meeting our company’s future strategic objectives,” said Eduardo Marxuach, president of the supermarket chain.
Sandoval-Colón has more than 25 years of experience leading functions such as purchasing, accounting, auditing and financial planning for for-profit and nonprofit organizations.
Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her contributions to business intelligence and leadership in managing multinational teams. According to the company, she has developed and implemented strategies that exceeded corporate goals and strengthened business competitiveness.
She has also served on the boards of the Puerto Rico Food Bank, the Hecho en Puerto Rico Association and Casa del Padre Church. She has judged national Enactus competitions and served on the Presenters Committee for the Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution (MIDA) at its “Consumer X-ray” event.
Her career includes being named Divisional Merchandise Manager of the Year, selected for the 40 Under 40 list of entrepreneurs, and recognized as Financial Planning Associate of the Year and Outstanding Professional Woman in Puerto Rico by the Hecho en Puerto Rico Association.
MZLS welcomes back former DACO chief
Law firm MZLS announced the return of Francisco González de la Matta to its legal team. González de la Matta had been serving at the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, in Spanish) and will again focus his practice on corporate and commercial law.
MZLS advises several Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies in market entry and ongoing operations.
“We’re extremely happy to have Francisco back home at MZLS,” said Anthony Maceira, managing member of the firm. “Francisco not only knows our culture and clients but now brings with him an invaluable perspective gained during his time at DACO. His combined experience in both the private and public sectors significantly strengthens the services and strategic counsel we provide.”
The firm said González de la Matta’s return “underscores MZLS’ commitment to having top-tier professionals who bring a comprehensive vision for the benefit of its clients in today’s complex business environment.”
MCS names executive VP of Clinical Affairs
Health care services organization MCS announced the appointment of Dr. Yussef Galib as executive vice president of Clinical Affairs.
MCS said Galib, an internist with experience in health care leadership, will oversee the development and implementation of clinical programs aimed at delivering “member-centered care.” His role will also support MCS’ programs addressing social determinants of health, such as the Te Paga card initiative.
“Dr. Galib’s appointment marks an exciting chapter for MCS as we continue to innovate and elevate health care services in Puerto Rico,” said Inés Hernández, chief medical officer at MCS. “His deep understanding of clinical care, combined with his leadership in addressing social determinants of health, aligns with our holistic approach to wellness.”
The board-certified internist is president of the Puerto Rico Medical Association (PRMA), where he has advocated for solutions to address physician shortages and burnout while fostering collaboration among government, academia and industry to address health care challenges.
Galib said, it is an honor to join the MCS team, noting, “I know the professionalism and ethics with which the company works, and I am ready to contribute everything necessary for MCS to continue as a leader in the health care industry in Puerto Rico and the United States.”
He also serves as core attending of the Internal Medicine Residency and directs, ad honorem, the Department of Medicine at Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán. He presides over the Círculo de Recreo de San Germán, a civic and cultural institution founded in 1880, and leads Fundación Galib Fas, a nonprofit that promotes civics, culture, the arts and architecture.
