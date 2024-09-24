Tostado takes its breakfast, brunch to Guaynabo

Tostado opened its fourth location in Galería San Patricio.

The new San Patricio location features a unique design and menu.

Known for what its owners describe as an “exquisite breakfast, lunch, and brunch menu,” Tostado has opened its fourth location in the former Tiendas Roma space at Galería San Patricio in Guaynabo.

The 3,425-square-foot restaurant offers a variety of dishes, including cereal, pastries, made-to-order eggs, omelets, French toast, pumpkin pancakes, sandwiches, burgers, salads, natural juices, teas, and local coffee.

Bryan Torres-Arana, owner of Tostado and an architect in training, led the design and construction of the new location. With an investment of $500,000, Tostado San Patricio features a style that integrates art and design. Over the past 12 years, Torres-Arana has crafted a unique identity for each Tostado store.

In San Patricio, Tostado introduces a new color palette where coffee and its various shades take center stage. A 150-foot mural designed by artist Guillermo Echevarría connects the exterior and interior walls, creating a 360-degree art experience.

“The arrival of Tostado in San Patricio fills us with great enthusiasm, as it expands the breakfast and brunch offer that was needed in Guaynabo while continuing to support local entrepreneurs,” said Empresas Caparra President Adolfo “Tito” González.

“We know that Tostado in San Patricio will be very well received because it is a successful business that offers a good product and a first-class service, and because with its opening we continue to increase the attractions that make this the best destination, not only for gastronomy and shopping, but also for corporate offices and entertainment.”

Tostado in San Patricio is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.