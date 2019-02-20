Total Petroleum P.R., Aerostar renew 10-year fuel supply contract at LMM

February 20, 2019 100

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico, Corp. and Aerostar Airport Holdings Puerto Rico agreed to renew a fuel supply contract for aircraft that use the Luis Muñoz Marín (LMM) International Airport in Puerto Rico.

“The Luis Muñoz Marín [Airport] is a strategic airport for the Total group since it allows us to guarantee supplies to our clients worldwide with a network of 300 international airports in 72 countries and five continents,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Bredin, general manager of Total Petroleum in Puerto Rico.

This contract allows Total to maintain a presence in the aviation market segment in addition to the 200 gas stations, 20 oil change and lube centers, special fluids, gas supplies for fleet cars and sales for the petroleum product industry. Total entered the aviation market in Puerto Rico in 2008.

For Aerostar Puerto Rico it is of “vital importance to secure the presence of an industry leader such as Total to guarantee healthy competition which generates transparency and competitive costs as well as high quality fuel to benefit airlines and private planes that operate in the airport,” the company stated.

Commercial airlines as well as general executive aviation services benefit from this agreement.

On average, Total dispatches 2 million gallons of fuel in Puerto Rico’s aviation segment, servicing approximately 700 airplanes monthly. Annually, Total invests approximately $400,000 in maintenance and improvements to its aviation terminal.