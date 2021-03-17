Total Petroleum Puerto Rico opens Total Academy to train employees, partners

Juan José Raga, general manager of Total in Puerto Rico.

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico inaugurated one of its flagship projects of 2021, Total Academy, to offer courses and trainings to employees and business partners at a facility in De Diego Avenue in San Juan.

The goal of the $400,000 training center is to educate its network on security issues, service controls, operation of its stores, centers and fuel stations and, support the development of each collaborating member of the brand.

“Total Academy was created with the intention of maintaining the standard of excellence in two fundamental pillars of our strategy: our clients and our collaborators,” said Juan José Raga, general manager of Total in Puerto Rico.

Innovation and communication workshops will also be offered, supporting the professional development of Total employees in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The facilities have three classrooms equipped with new technology and the capacity to train more than 75 people simultaneously. Raga

Strict security measures have been adopted and will limit attendance to half if it’s capacity during the first workshops to be offered in the first quarter of 2021, Raga said.

“This effort will allow us to continue reinforcing the safety culture that defines us, while developing the talent of our employees to go one step further in value and differentiation,” said Raga.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.