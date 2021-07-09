Tourism Co. backs $9M renovations of 3 southern Puerto Rico hotels

The iconic Hotel Meliá is located at the Ponce historic zone, which has been renovated to preserve its essence.

The southern town of Ponce is experiencing a “rebirth” of its tourism industry with the $9 million renovation projects at three hotels — Hotel Solace by the Sea, Hotel Fox and Hotel Meliá — owned by developer Ponce Prime Resorts LLC.

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado confirmed that the projects are generating 180 direct and indirect jobs and 229 newly renovated hotel rooms “for visitors with diverse tastes and needs.”

“The reconstruction of each of these hotels is excellent news for the tourism industry, since they have particular characteristics that distinguish them and, without a doubt, pays for the range of alternatives that Ponce has to offer to its visitors, which significantly strengthens the evolution of tourism and the creation of job sources, which will greatly boost the economic development of Puerto Rico’s entire southern region of,” Mercado said.

The Hotel Fox was built more than 80 years go, but was reconceptualized to become Ponce’s first theme hotel featuring Pop Art movement decoration. The 50-room property is generating 30 jobs in the renovation phase and 25 once operational. The associated investment for the renovation project is close to $2 million.

Meanwhile, the iconic Hotel Meliá is located at the Ponce historic zone, which has been renovated to preserve its essence. The 78-room property will get a $4.5 million upgrade, and 50 direct jobs will be created once completed.

The Hotel Solace by the Sea is a 101-room, family-oriented hotel that will get a $2.8 million upgrade. The renovation will generate 50 jobs, and 25 during the operaitonal phase.

“At Ponce Prime Resorts we continue working with great effort to diversify the offer in Ponce and we’ve designed each of our hotels so that each stay allows our guests to enjoy the different qualities that distinguish [the town], said company executive Abel Misla-Villalba.

The reconstruction and upgrade projects are backed by tax credits through the Tourism Development Act, Mercado said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.